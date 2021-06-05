Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,636 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,995,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 335,629 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.