Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

