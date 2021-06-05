Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

