Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0014

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $57,994.12 and approximately $64.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,638.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.60 or 0.07271952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.83 or 0.01814987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00482071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00176331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00763342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00473905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00419665 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,293,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,688,564 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

