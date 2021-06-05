Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

