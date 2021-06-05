Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

ATO opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

