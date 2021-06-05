Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $29,647.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

