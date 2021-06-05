Atria Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

