Atria Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.