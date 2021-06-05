Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.