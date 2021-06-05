Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 224,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,363,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

