Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $197.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.