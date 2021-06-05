Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,954 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

