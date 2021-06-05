B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RFIL opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

