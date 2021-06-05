B. Riley Lowers Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $1.50

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.28.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
