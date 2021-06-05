B. Riley Lowers Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $1.50

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

