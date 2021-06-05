Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243,713 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LYB stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

