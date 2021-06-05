Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

