Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

