Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

