Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF opened at $15.97 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.