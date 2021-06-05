Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $225.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.70 million and the highest is $241.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 679.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 393,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,698. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

