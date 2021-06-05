Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

