Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $785,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,322 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.