Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 21,578 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

