Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 27,770 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

