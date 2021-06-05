Barings LLC Acquires 20,206 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 728.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

NYSE:APD opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.13. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

