Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

VLO opened at $83.24 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.