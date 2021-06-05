Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,664 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 1.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $64,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

