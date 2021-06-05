Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Sells $22,584.54 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Scott Germann sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $22,584.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,572.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BATL stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
