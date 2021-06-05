Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Sells $22,584.54 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Scott Germann sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $22,584.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,572.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BATL stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.