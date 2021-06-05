Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $217,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

