Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.12% of Bel Fuse worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELFB stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

