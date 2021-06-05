Belt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

