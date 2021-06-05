Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $427.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.