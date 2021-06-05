Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.