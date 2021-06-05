Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.20 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

