Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

