B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 30,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,774,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.