Bislett Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bislett Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bislett Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

