Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

