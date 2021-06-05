BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Timken worth $489,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 16,053.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

