BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.65% of Southwestern Energy worth $492,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.