BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

