BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
