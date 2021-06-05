BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 8,695 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.