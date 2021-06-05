BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.80.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$27.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.55 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.9444386 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

