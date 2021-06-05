BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.18.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.17.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.4621556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,777,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657,636 shares of company stock worth $8,368,177.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

