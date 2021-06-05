BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,484 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

