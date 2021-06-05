BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB opened at $63.17 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.