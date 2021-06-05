Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.02.

Several brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.06. 5,922,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,419. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.48. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.