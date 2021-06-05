boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
boohoo group stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
About boohoo group
