boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

boohoo group stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.