Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BLX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.64. 229,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.77. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

